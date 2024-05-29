Jennifer Lopez May Get Dragged Into Diddy’s Legal Mess

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez’s romantic history with Diddy makes her a potential witness in at least two lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder.

Diddy’s sprawling legal issues may force Jennifer Lopez to relive her past relationship with Hip-Hop mogul. Attorney Pete Gleason told In Touch the actress/singer faced potential subpoenas in at least two of Diddy’s lawsuits.

Lopez dated Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, from 1999 to 2001. She was with him on the night of an infamous shooting at a New York nightclub in 1999. The shooting left three people injured.

“Jennifer Lopez’s presence the night of the shooting incident and then departing in the same vehicle as Combs makes her a witness with firsthand knowledge and could subject her to being subpoenaed to testify under oath,” Gleason explained to In Touch. “If there are any criminal charges or civil claims not outside the statute of limitations, this would likely prove problematic for Lopez.”

Diddy, Lopez and bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lopez’s charges were dropped. Diddy and Jones were acquitted in 2001. Bad Boy Records artist Shyne was convicted of assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession for the shooting. Shyne was long believed to be a scapegoat.

Renewed scrutiny of the shooting began when producer Lil Rod sued Diddy in February. Lil Rod claimed Diddy bragged about bribing witnesses and jurors in the 1999 shooting case. One of the three victims insisted it was Diddy, not Shyne, who shot her after the lawsuit was filed. Shyne spoke out in April.

“I’ve been saying this all along,” Shyne told Channel 5 Belize. “Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy … I maintained my innocence all this time. I said I was defending myself. I didn’t get into who did what.”

Lopez also faced the threat of a subpoena in April Lampros’ lawsuit against Diddy. Lampros sued Diddy for sexual assault in May. Lampros said she suffered “four terrifying sexual encounters” with him while he was dating Lopez.

Multiple women have sued Diddy for sexual assault since November 2023. The feds advanced their probe into his alleged crimes, opening the door for a possible indictment by a grand jury.