Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Ludacris & More To Celebrate So So Def Anniversary At Bet Hip-Hop Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An All-Star set will be part of the show.

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards will honor the legacy of the iconic So So Def record label. Jermaine Dupri’s Atlanta-based company is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year.

As part of the celebration, BET booked Dupri to perform at the upcoming BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta. The televised set will also include appearances by Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, Bone Crusher, and Ludacris.

Jermaine Dupri founded So So Def Recordings in 1993. The imprint helped launch the careers of Kris Kross, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Xscape, and other acts. JD also dropped his own albums, like 1998’s Life in 1472, via So So Def.

Earlier this year, Dupri connected with New Orleans-based rapper Curren$y for the collaborative For Motivational Use Only EP. The Songwriters Hall of Famer also recently released the “Pick It Up” single featuring Jacquees.

In addition to Jermaine Dupri and the So So Def All-Stars hitting the stage at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, the ceremony will feature several other performances. Offset, DaBaby, GloRilla and Sexyy Red are among the confirmed talent for the show.

Cardi B and 21 Savage secured the most BET Hip-Hop Award nominations in 2023. The “Bartier Cardi” and “Wish Wish” collaborators each earned 12 nods this year. 21 Savage’s Her Loss album partner, Drake, racked up 9 nominations.

New York City rap legend Fat Joe will host the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. The program airs on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 pm ET/PT, following the first episode of the Welcome To Rap City documentary which premieres on October 10 at 8 pm ET/PT.