Jim Jones Mocks “Ye” In Response To Social Media Attacks

Jim Jones clapped back at Ye’s social media jab by accusing the rapper of drug use.

Jones took to Instagram on Thursday (March 20) and said: “Ye sniffin’ Ye, lol but keep my name alive champ we love KanYE,” turning “Ye” into a playful double entendre about cocaine use.

The Harlem rapper’s response came after Ye suddenly lashed out online, initially tweeting “F### JIM JONES” without explanation, despite the two artists recently appearing friendly during a Tokyo trip just weeks earlier.

The Chicago rapper later clarified his grievances on X.com, accusing Jones of handsomely profiting from a business introduction.

“SOOO JIM JONES GOT PAID 2 MILLION TO INTRODUCE ME TO A GENTLEMAN NAMED MR PINK TO DISCUSS MY CRYPTO COIN AND NEVER TOLD ME HE WAS GETTING 2 MILLION AND NEVER CUT ME IN,” he wrote.

Adding insult to injury, he mocked Jones’ technical skills, claiming the rapper couldn’t handle a simple document request.

“I ACTUALLY LOVE JIM JONES AND I’LL NEVER NEVER GO FULL YE, BUT I WANT THE PDF MORE THAN THE MONEY,” Ye tweeted.

The online feud caught many off guard, considering the two Roc-A-Fella veterans had recently collaborated closely. Jones had openly promoted Ye’s upcoming album Bully, referring to him as “THE REAL BILLY GOAT.”

Their Tokyo meetup seemed to go well, and Ye even sported a Dipset chain as a gesture of solidarity. Despite the pointed barb, Jones kept the tone fairly lighthearted.

“He’s lucky I don’t have time to talk bout lies right now only th [sic] truth lol lol lol,” Jim Jones added in addition to advertising his latest album At The Church Steps.