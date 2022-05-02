Jnr Choi Drops “To The Moon” Drill Remix Ft. Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, M24 & Russ Millions 

JNR Choi has released another drill “To The Moon” remix, this time featuring artists from Chicago, New York, and London.

Jnr Choi has brought together players from three of the most influential cities in the drill scene for the remix of “To The Moon.”

The collaboration features Chicago’s G Herbo and Brooklyn N.Y.’s Fivio Foreign, while London drill rappers Russ Millions and M24 complete the transatlantic offering. Check out the visuals below.

West African-born England-based Jnr Choi scored his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with his breakthrough hit. “To The Moon” reached No. 54 on the chart, boosted by a remix with Gunna that arrived on March 25.

“I keep having to pinch myself because I can’t really fathom it,” Jnr Choi told Billboard last month. “It’s quite surreal to even be on the Billboard Hot 100. I’m like, ‘I’m in the race.’ ”

The song was temporarily removed from streaming services when first released due to sample clearance issues. The song samples U.K. singer Sam Tompkins’ cover of Bruno Mars’ “Talking To The Moon,” who was happy to clear it once JNR Choi and his camp reached out.

“I’m quite ignorant to a lot of s–t, I do what feels good,” Jnr Choi admitted. “When I got the beat, I was like, ‘This is hard.’ As it was [taking off], someone was like, ‘That’s a sick Bruno Mars song.’ I was like, ‘Oh snap, Bruno Mars?’ No offense, but I’m under a rock.”

Meanwhile, the London artist signed a record deal with Epic Records and Black Butter Records earlier this year and is currently working on new music. Jnr Choi fans can expect his second full-length project before the end of the year. “It’s time to really connect the world through music,” he explained. “A lot of Afro influence is gonna be seen in what I’m doing. It’s gonna be a lot of enjoyable music and a fresh sound.”

Jnr Choi, Russ Millions, G Herbo -“To The Moon” Ft Fivio Foreign, M24, Sam Tompkins