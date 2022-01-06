Joe Budden Blasts “Insecure, Fragile & Weak” Podcast Hosts Who Clashed With Asian Doll

Joe Budden spoke out in support of Black women and called the pair “2 goofs” after they got into it with Asian Doll on their show recently.

Joe Budden shared his thoughts about the “Fresh & Fit Podcast” hosts and their treatment of Black women.

Myron Gaines and Walker Weekes were on the receiving end of some hefty internet backlash after clashing with Asian Doll recently. Joe Budden shared some clips that resurfaced recently. In one Gaines refers to Black women as “bunch of Shaniqua’s” while Weekes says he does not date Black women, saying, “most Black girls are annoying, ratchet and they don’t know how to converse.”

Joe Budden did not mince his words and responded with a lengthy post condemning the pair and others like them.

“Now I don’t normally do the ‘repost another pod’ thing because 1. i just don’t, & 2. some stuff just doesn’t deserve to be highlighted, but today I’ll make an exception,” he began. “I don’t know these 2 Doofs but they don’t get to do this. Too ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile and weak for this stale gimmick to not be seen through.

“Black women are everything, ESPECIALLY beautiful!! Every kind of beautiful too, so to hear this?!? From them?!? Lol it’s laughable.. but it’s not. It’s not ‘y’all don’t date Black women’ fam, Black women won’t date y’all (i can tell) so you harbor this hate and base opinions off as if you’ve been outside long enough to even know yourself… and y’all are angry about it, just not angry enough to not use them.”

Joe Budden then blasted those who exploit Black women for views.

“These Idiots know most podcasts can’t get off the ground or gain any traction without love OR hate from Black women,” Joe continued. “Both act as fuel. This is nothing more than a cheap, tasteless heave at a payday. The words don’t match the actions, if you hate them, do it without them. Skip the topic. Don’t have them as guests (you clearly don’t know how to host them). Don’t cater convo toward them.

“Say no to every dollar/view/like/download/subscription generated directly or indirectly by them, then I’ll believe you. This is just pure laziness (amongst other things). If you can’t find a funny/creative way to be inclusive or discuss dating then go back to the drawing board. I’ll skip the lecture on self hatred and just be glad they make is so easy to spot.”

Ultimately, Joe Budden shared his love of Black women and empathized with their plight in the podcast space. “And lastly, yes… we love ‘Shaniqua’ and ‘Buquiesha’ (LaKanya is a personal favorite.) i see why they hate some of you n-ggas having microphones!!! Smh.”