Joe Budden Sparks Fierce Debate After Claiming Latto Raps Better Than Doja Cat 

Joe Budden said Latto would give Doja Cat “a long night” if she tried to rap with her, sparking intense debate from fans.

Joe Buden caused a stir online after his remarks about the top three female rappers in the game.

The topic arose during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, with the rapper-turned-podcaster claiming Latto is a much better rapper than Doja Cat, who Budden doesn’t rate so highly.

While Budden believes Nicki Minaj is certified at the top spot, he wasn’t so sure about the other places.

“Latto is ill,” Budden declared before adding, “I might have to have her [at] number two.” He continued, “Nicki is number one for me. I think Latto would give Doja a long night.”

Budden doubled down after his co-host said that Doja Cat can rap. “She can’t rap like that,” he insisted. Budden then claimed that while Doja Cat might be the “bigger” and more “well-rounded” artist, Latto is still the better rapper.

“If I’m just talking about rapping, Doja can pack it up if Latto walk in the studio with her notebook,” he explained.

Joe Budden then fired a shot at Cardi B following their recent online spat.

“I love Cardi but I mean, there’s the rumors so I’ll leave that alone,” he added, referring to ghostwriting allegations.“Latto is confirmed, that to be her pen. She really loves Hip-Hop, like she’s one of those girls.”

Joe Budden just ranked Latto over Doja Cat and said she’s a better rapper 💀 pic.twitter.com/yw9xcUhdSF — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) August 12, 2024

Doja Cat Fans Debate Latto Comparison

However, Doja Cat fans took to X (Twitter) to defend the singer/rapper, insisting the “Say So” hitmaker can outrap Latto.

“This conversation is extremely tired,” one fan replied. “Doja is one of the best rappers out right now. She can rap circles around most new male and female rappers. Y’all can’t handle multitalented artists, y’all are too used to artists that fit in one box like Nicki.”

This conversation is extremely tired



Doja is one of the best rappers out right now

She can rap circles around most new male and female rappers



Y'all can't handle multitalented artists, y'all are too used to artists that fit in one box like Nicki https://t.co/5KMgSWTBGN — Gemini pt 2 (@R0ugeGemini) August 11, 2024

“There’s no way to arrive at the conclusion that Latto raps better than Doja Cat,” another person added. “Im sorry.”

There’s no way to arrive at the conclusion that Latto raps better than Doja Cat im sorry https://t.co/DBWXqcr8LH — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) August 11, 2024

“I fw joe budden,” a third person commented. “But for him to say latto is a better rapper than doja???? He’s lost it.”

I fw joe budden but for him to say latto is a better rapper than doja???? He’s lost it — earthgoddess (@hariaynevol) August 13, 2024

Latto made her breakthrough by proving her rap credentials on Jermaine Dupri’s reality television series The Rap Game, while Doja Cat has faced criticism that she’s more pop star than rapper.

However, Last April, Doja Cat admitted that her “rap verses are mid and corny,” and promised “No more pop.”