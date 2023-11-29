Joe Budden Labeled “A Puppet” By Tasha K For Not Covering Diddy’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The bad blood between the content creators apparently continues.

Joe Budden’s decision to edit out portions of his podcast has ignited a firestorm on the internet. The rapper-turned-media personality upset some of his fans by seemingly refusing to publicly discuss Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit against Diddy.

The Joe Budden Podcast supporters weren’t the only people to call out the usually outspoken commentator. Controversial YouTuber Tasha K also took aim at Budden for trying to avoid the hot-button conversation about Diddy.

“This is a puppet right here,” Tasha K said about Budden. “There’s another angle to this… When you have been accused of beating women too… You know how it feels for the internet to be dragging you and calling you a woman beater.”

Tasha also stated, “[Budden] loves women beaters, too. You have to understand that’s his world. And just because he’s not in that world anymore, and he’s an at-home man and has a girlfriend now, there’s a lot of s### that ain’t come out about him. Karma is a motherf###er.”

Joe Budden has faced abuse allegations in the past. For example, the No Love Lost album creator’s ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, claimed she suffered a fractured rib and broken nose while dating Budden.

Video model Esther Baxter also alleged Budden assaulted her during their relationship. Baxter said she had a miscarriage due to the purported abuse. Budden insisted that he and Tahiry Jose were “toxic to each other.” He also denied Baxter’s accusations.

Tasha K’s criticism of Budden comes after the two content creators clashed over an axed interview. Budden refused to release an episode of his podcast featuring the UnwineWithTashaK presenter.