Joe Rogan Offers To Help Drake Break So-Called “Curse” On Fight Bets 

Drake has lost millions gambling on UFC and boxing fights, but Joe Rogan is offering to come to his aid and assist him with fight picks.

Drake doesn’t have the best luck with his high-stakes sports bets, but Joe Rogan believes his fortune could improve if he takes the long-time UFC commentator’s advice when gambling on boxing and MMA fights.

There are a plethora of issues Rogan could discuss with the Toronto superstar on his podcast, one of the most popular in the world. His recent allegations against Universal Music Group and others over Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss “Not Like Us,” exploded on social media, and there could be the possibility of an inside scoop on the battle that shook Hip-Hop culture.

However, Joe Rogan would rather talk to Drake about his multi-million-dollar losing bets. According to Rogan, he could help the OVO founder finally break the so-called “Drake curse.”

He mentioned the idea during a conversation with producer Scott Storch on a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“I want to get a hold of Drake and talk to him about his fight picks,” Rogan began. “That m########### loses more money on fights… I want to call him up.”

Rogan’s producer pointed out Drake has also had some big wins, including his recent bet of nearly half a million dollars on Jon Jones, who beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 earlier this month.

Nonetheless, Rogan dismissed the win, claiming it was easily predictable. “That’s what I would have thought [would happen] anyway,” Rogan added. “That’s an easy bet.”

producer Scott Storch says he wants to make a song with Drake before retirement but he keeps getting road blocked



"i really wanna work with Drake, but I've been roadblocked with Drake, I know Drake loves me…"



(via Joe Rogan Podcast) pic.twitter.com/hKZzl2vSlg — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 28, 2024

Scott Storch Tells Joe Rogan: “I’ve Been Roadblocked With Drake”

Meanwhile, Scott Storch said he really wants to make a hit with Drake but claimed he’s been repeatedly blocked.

“I really wanna work with Drake,” he admitted. “But I’ve been roadblocked with Drake. I know Drake loves me and my production, but for whatever reason, I haven’t been able to.”

Drake has a mixed track record with boxing and UFC wagers. He lost a staggering $2 million betting on Israel Adesanya in 2022. More recently, Drake kissed goodbye to a cool $355,000 after Mike Tyson lost to Jake Paul.

On the other hand, he won over $1 million earlier this year when Alex Pereira beat Jamahal Hill in a title fight at UFC 300. He also scored a $3.7 million payout in 2022. He correctly predicted Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win their respective fights at UFC London.