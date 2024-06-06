Drake Bets Whopping $1M On NBA & NHL Playoffs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake stands to more than double his money after betting a total of $1 million on the Dallas Mavericks and the Edmonton Oilers.

Drake is continuing his run of high-stakes sporting bets with two wagers on upcoming NBA and NHL playoffs games totaling a jaw-dropping $1 million.

The OVO honcho kept a relatively low profile following his epic battle with Kendrick Lamar, until earlier this week when he left fans baffled after joining fellow Toronto native Snowd4y on “Wah Gwan Delilah.”

However, he has been indulging in his love of sports. On Thursday (May 23), Drizzy popped out to support his hometown’s latest sports franchise for his first public appearance following the feud. He attended an event to celebrate the WNBA’s plan to expand the league with a new team in Toronto.

Word to the 6ix 🇨🇦



Drake, Kyle Lowry, and Masai Ujiri are in the building to celebrate the Toronto expansion team! pic.twitter.com/U0ouEoHPkb — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

Now, the serial gambler is turning his attention to the NBA and NHL playoffs. On Wednesday (Jun 5) Drake took to Instagram to share his latest wagers. He placed two $500,000 bets on the Dallas Mavericks and the Edmonton Oilers to win game 4 of their respective playoff games on June 15.

If his teams win, Drake stands to more than double his stake. “Dallas cause I’m a Texan Oilers are self explanatory,” he wrote in the caption.

Drake is no stranger to gambling eye-watering sums on his favorite teams and athletes. Back in 2022, he reportedly bet over $1.25 million on Super Bowl LVI in a total of three different bets.

He won two of them and lost one after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 and made more than a quarter of a million.