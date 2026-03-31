John Legend Becomes Roc Boy After Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

John Legend just became a Roc Boy after signing with Jay-Z’s powerhouse management company, marking a major shift in his career trajectory after two decades with the same team.

The R&B superstar parted ways with longtime manager Ty Stiklorius and her firm Friends at Work, moving his representation to Roc Nation under the guidance of Jay Brown.

This move reconnects Legend to the Roc ecosystem he’s been orbiting around since his early days working with Kanye West, who was signed to Roc-A-Fella Records and helped put Legend on the map as a producer and songwriter before he became a solo artist.

Legend’s connection to the Roc family runs deeper than most realize.

Although he never officially signed with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s, he became the first artist signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint, which operated under the Roc umbrella.

Now, after building a 13-Grammy career that includes massive hits like “All of Me” and collaborations with everyone from Meghan Trainor to Ariana Grande, he’s finally making it official with the full Roc Nation roster.

Stiklorius released a statement acknowledging the transition with grace, saying she’s proud of the work they accomplished together, rooted in creativity and trust.

She emphasized that she’ll continue partnering with Legend on various business ventures they built together, but the music management baton has officially passed to Jay Brown at Roc Nation.

Legend now joins a roster that includes A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Clipse, among other major artists.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the switch happened sometime in recent weeks, though Legend was still listed on Friends at Work’s roster as recently as last month.

The timing comes as Legend is currently on his “A Night of Songs & Stories Tour,” which kicked off in mid-March and runs through May 17.