JT Refuses To Rank Female Rappers In “Messy” Interview Question 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JT was put in the hot seat quite literally when asked to rank her female rap peers during a recent episode of “Hot Ones.”

JT may have had her fair share of drama with female rappers, but she refused to be drawn out when asked to rank them in a recent interview.

She’s had spats with Cardi B and GloRilla, among others, and has even traded words with her former City Girls partner Yung Miami. Nonetheless, she declined to rank the current crop of female rap stars.

JT and singer-songwriter Kali Uchis faced off in the latest episode of “Hot Ones.” The pair traded questions and had to “Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab.” The object of the game was to answer as many questions as possible and avoid eating the wings.

“You’ve long been one of the most successful women working in rap,” Uchis began. “Rank these other female rappers from most to least talented; Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Latto, Cardi B.”

JT was reluctant to answer, replying, “I’m not going to lie, this is hard.” She explained, “My heart is pounding to answer this, but not in that type of way because I’m shaking cuz I don’t want to eat this wing.”

The wing was so spicy that she began sneezing. However, despite the heat, JT went ahead and ate the wing over ranking female rappers. However, JT did protest at the question.

“That’s a messy question, Hot Ones. I’mma bite this chicken,” she said as Kali Uchis declared, “This is for women empowerment.”

JT agreed, adding, “I’m taking this spicy m############ bite to lift women up. And I don’t eat spicy food.”

While she refused to rank her peers, JT confirmed her favorite rapper was Nicki Minaj.

JT shared her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, earlier this year after the City Girls split. She is currently on tour and had fans in Atlanta going crazy with a surprise guest, her “OKAY” collaborator, Jeezy.