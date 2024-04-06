City Girls’ JT Slams “Ugly” GloRilla As Beef Explodes Online

The online spat started on Friday (April 5) after an old rumor suggesting the CMG artist slapped JT at the 2023 MTV VMAs was dredged up.

JT and GloRilla are currently trading shots on Twitter (X), with the City Girls rapper slamming GloRilla’s appearance. The online spat started on Friday (April 5) after an old rumor suggesting the CMG artist slapped JT at an awards show was dredged up. The initial fan tweet read: “Do anybody know why glo slapped her at that award show?”

JT fired back, “I been said she didn’t! She the one went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap b###### now it’s female unity?? CORNY!!!!!”

When a fan accused JT of “subbing” GloRilla, she said, “NO TF I WASNT! I don’t know these girls like that to have problems with them & I always wish them the best FIRST!” As the questions continued to pour in, she grew increasingly more aggressive, saying things like, “I guess she was waiting on her tape to address & who gone clear up going viral for slapping someone when the whole hood believed it! It was on brand!”

GloRilla began responding to JT but quickly deleted her tweets. At one point, JT tweeted her, “Ugly shouldn’t leave your mouth ever Joe you look like you was born feet first P#### ass hoe DONT mention me! Secret animosity? WHY?” Glo then accused her of wearing wigs in another since-deleted tweet that read: “H## shut yo dumb a## up & fix dem ugla## wigs I said it ain’t no beef ho you da one with da secret animosity,” to which JT replied, “Ugly wigs? B### is you dumb hoe? you’ll NEVER in your life be this raw hoe I been had fake tittys off care credit, I been that b#### you just getting training wheels! B#### you said MY name! Air mattress brain!!!!!!”

JT, again, responded to another of GloRilla’s since-deleted tweets and suggested she is actually a big fan of hers: “OMG you are a liarrrr! B####. you didn’t hit me with s### FANNED out a## b### you approach me sounding like an old beat up box Chevy ‘WHAT UP GANG.'”

She continued, “I honestly thought glo was a real b#### man but she not she caused all that s### with FNF remix too! Came in the game messy & phony ready to switch on your homies too had to jump back on the roof!”

JT continued her rant, going as far as sharing a string of GloRilla’s apparent mugshots. She kept going too, adding, “fake a## street b#### always bringing up jail but was just crying bout how you ain’t have a bed until you was 15years old & sleeping in hotels I’m confused are you street or just poor???”

As GloRilla’s tweets vanished, JT took it to another level when she said, “B#### your UGLY NO sex appeal got dragged for trying to be seductive at the awards crying to your label cause you was tired of crump dancing! You are a Glock toating pit pull that need to stay in her G fazos your not a Cinderella hell your not even a step sister, b####!”

GloRilla did leave one tweet up that read: “Yo comebacks weak just stop boo it’s ok I won.” JT responded, “I thought you won? I stopped I was being generous letting you promote that WACK a### project that nobody give af about & nobody asked for! You just be doing s### ! Work on your craft soften your voice. Everything ain’t gotta be hard like your life. Y’all hoes jealous cause I do my own thing. And I bet not catch y’all hoes [City Girls] trying to do club tours since it’s so beneath y’all. I swear this been the most fun I had In my career in a while!”

As of 11 p.m. ET, the contentious back-and-forth was seemingly coming to a close. JT’s last tweet read: “Y’all hoes are weak a## hypocrites!”

The controversy started at the MTV VMAs last October with the rumored fight. JT responded to the claims, denouncing any truth to the rumors, but GloRilla remained silent—until she released her latest project, Ehhhthang Ehhhthang. On the song “Aite” featuring Kenny Muney, she raps, “Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’.”