Juelz Santana Talks Nearly Creating A Joint Project With Jeezy

Were Dipset member Juelz Santana and former Boyz n da Hood member Jeezy preparing to join forces for a full-length project? According to Santana, the answer is yes.

Julez Santana recently took part in an interview with the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. The New Yorker spoke about how Jeezy’s meteoric rise in the music business prevented the collaboration from coming to fruition.

“Me and Jeezy were actually supposed to do a project together called Best of Both Hoods,” said Juelz Santana. “Jeezy took off and he got real big… Basically, the mixtape didn’t happen. Me and Jeezy did about four records then he kinda got real big. We didn’t do the mixtape.”

While Juelz Santana was not able to create a mixtape with Jeezy, the ex-Def Jam artist did put out projects with his Diplomats comrades. The Hip Hop group’s Gold-certified Diplomatic Immunity dropped in 2002, followed by Diplomatic Immunity 2 the next year.

Santana Says Nixed Tape With Jeezy Led To Tour With Lil Wayne

Juelz Santana also released 2003’s From Me to U studio album as a soloist. What the Game’s Been Missing! arrived two years later. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the latter LP as Gold in 2006.

Apparently, the fabled I Can’t Feel My Face mixtape by Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne was the result of the shelved collaborative project with Jeezy. Santana also explained to Mike Tyson how Weezy reached out to him about possibly working on music.

“Wayne called me up and said, ‘Yo, what’s up with the tape you supposed to be doing with Jeezy?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. Jeezy’s moving, he’s doing a lot of things right now,’” stated Santana. “[Lil Wayne] said, ‘Man, wassup? If you wanna do it, let’s do the tape. Let’s do the tape together, me and you.’ From there, it just so happens the next month, we wind up going on tour together.”