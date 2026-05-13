Julio Foolio Murder: Convicted Killer Finds God As He Faces Potential Execution

Sean Gathright, one of four men convicted in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, took the stand during the penalty phase of his trial to address the court and jury.

The 20-year-old defendant made a direct statement about his role in the killing, saying he came to court not to dispute the evidence but to accept responsibility for his actions.

“I’m not here to dispute anything. I’m just here to be a man and take responsibility and express my feelings about what has happened in this whole situation,” Gathright told the court. “I feel very remorseful, you know. This is a terrible situation. It’s been a traumatic experience.”

Gathright was arrested at 18 years old and has spent the last two years in jail awaiting trial. During his testimony, he detailed the programs and religious activities he’s engaged in while incarcerated.

He said he grew up in a Christian household and has refocused his life on faith since his arrest.

“I’ve gotten into programs. I grew up in church and in a Christian household. So I’ve refocused my life to Christ and I’ve taken a lot of religious programs. I’ve read the Bible from cover to cover,” Gathright explained. “I’ve tried to share some word and we have prayer circles in the jail. I’ve led a couple of prayer circles and I’ve tried to help kids around my age or younger. If I see somebody who has a lot of potential and a chance to keep them from going down a bad path, I try to take them under my wing.”

The defendant emphasized his desire to become a mentor to younger inmates, describing it as a calling from God. He said he wants to help keep youth from following the same destructive path he took.

However, the prosecution’s cross-examination painted a starkly different picture. The state’s attorney challenged Gathright’s claims of remorse by highlighting his actions immediately after the murder.

The prosecutor questioned whether Gathright felt remorse when he was partying at Club Parlay in Orlando the night of the killing, drinking Don Julio tequila and throwing gang signs in videos.

“Were you feeling remorse when you were in Club Parlay in Orlando drinking Don Julio? Were you feeling remorse for what you did earlier that day?” the prosecutor asked.

Gathright repeatedly responded that he didn’t remember how he was feeling or what he was thinking during those days.

The prosecution also emphasized Gathright’s privileged upbringing, pointing out the stark contrast between his advantages and his decision to participate in the murder.

The defendant had military parents; his mother was a sergeant in the Marine Corps and his stepfather served in the Air Force. He attended a magnet school in Jacksonville and traveled internationally, visiting countries including Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Paris, London, Spain, and South Africa.

“You’ve had a loving mother, a loving sister, two wonderful grandmothers, and you’ve had opportunities most kids don’t get,” the prosecutor stated. “You were taught right from wrong. You were brought up in the church. You learned about the Ten Commandments. Yet here you are.”

Gathright acknowledged his blessed upbringing but explained that moving to Jacksonville at age 9 or 10 exposed him to a different culture and environment than he’d experienced before.

He said he was curious about street life and the music scene when he entered high school, describing himself as naive, gullible, and impressionable at the time.

“Jacksonville was unlike any other city that I’ve lived in or visited or any other country. The cultures, the neighborhoods, the people, it’s completely different,” Gathright said. “When I got to high school and wanted to leave the magnet school, I wanted to be at a neighborhood school to be around the people I grew up with. That’s when I started hearing about and seeing the different things like drugs and people dying. I was caught completely off guard but I was curious.”

During redirect examination, Gathright’s defense attorney asked him about his plans for the future. He said he wants to continue his education and participate in prison programs to stay busy and maintain a clean record. He expressed his belief that God can use even terrible situations for good.

“I’m a firm believer that God can use anything for good that the devil wanted for bad. I am grateful for the people I’ve met, for the lessons I’ve learned, for this experience in general because it’s one that I’ll never forget, and it’s going to shape the rest of my life,” Gathright said. “I want to send my deepest condolences to Julio Foolio’s family. I understand that it’s hard losing a child, a best friend, a brother, a cousin, and for that, I just cannot say sorry enough.”

Gathright faces a potential death sentence in connection with Foolio’s murder, which was part of an ongoing gang conflict in Jacksonville.