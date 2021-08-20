Justin Bieber Taps Jaden, Kehlani, The Kid LAROI & More For Vegas Weekender Event

Fans will get to share in some of the “Peaches” singer’s favorite activities.

Justin Bieber is taking a few of his fellow musicians with him to Sin City later this year. The Pop megastar and Pollen Presents are hosting “Justin Bieber & Friends” in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event is also being dubbed as “The Vegas Weekender” by organizers. Musical guests include David Guetta, Jaden, The Kid LAROI, Kehlani, TroyBoi, and Eddie Benjamin. More names are expected to be announced in the future.

“Justin Bieber & Friends” is scheduled to take place October 7-10. Fans and celebrities will come together to enjoy live music and more. The Vegas Weekender will be Bieber’s first-ever curated travel experience.

Wynn Las Vegas hotel’s XS and the Encore Beach Club will serve as the central locales for the three-day, three-night showcase. The festivities will begin on October 7 with an opening party at XS Nightclub which will be followed by a pool party at Encore Beach Club on October 8.

In addition, a skate park takeover with legendary skateboarder Nyjah Huston is planned for October 9. The weekend will be headlined by Justin Bieber at the XS Nightclub on the final night.

Justin Bieber is coming off releasing his chart-topping sixth studio album Justice. He scored a #1 song on the Hot 100 chart in 2021 with the Justice track “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

The 27-year-old entertainer hit #1 again earlier this month when his “Stay” collaboration with The Kid LAROI topped the Hot 100. Justin Bieber also recently joined forces with EDM artist Skrillex and Hip Hop artist Don Toliver for the “Don’t Go” single.

Previously, Pollen announced a four-day weekend extravaganza with Hip Hop group Migos. “Pollen Presents Culture III” is scheduled for October 14-17. Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset will be joined by Lil Yachty, Gunna, Kash Doll, Rubi Rose, and Duke Deuce.