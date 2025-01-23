Kanye Teases North West’s “Elementary School Dropout” Art & Studio Session 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West teases North West’s debut album, “Elementary School Dropout,” with a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Kanye West is showing off his protégé daughter, North West, as she prepares to drop her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

The proud father has been teasing glimpses behind the scenes of the 11-year-old working on the project. North first teased the project at the Vultures 2 experience in Phoenix in March last year. Judging from Kanye’s recent posts, the little girl has been working hard on her creation.

On Wednesday night (January 22), Ye shared a video of him titled “TRAINING 3.” The clip shows Kanye passing his skills to North West, patiently demonstrating vocal inflections.

“Calling on God it get dangerous,” North sings as her father guides her through variations in the line.

Kanye West also shared an intriguing image that fans speculate could be the artwork for Elementary School Dropout. The black-and-white drawing showcases hand-drawn depictions of various characters, with the name “North” appearing multiple times throughout the piece.

It’s no surprise that with Kanye as her father, North West has already shown a keen interest in art.

Her mother, Kim Kardashian, previously revealed North was taking art classes, and Ice Spice praised the young creative after she drew a tribute portrait of the rapper.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kanye revealed North revived his love of making music. He shared a post crediting her with inspiring him to get back in his beat-making bag for production on his upcoming BULLY album.

“This little girl made me love music again,” he wrote in the caption. “She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.”

Kanye West also showed off two more of North’s “Training” sessions.