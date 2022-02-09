Kanye West Appears To Confirm “DONDA 2” Listening Party Attended By Drake, Travis Scott & More

Kanye West reportedly held a listening event on Monday night for “Donda 2,” due on February 22. Did he just confirm it with this post?

Kanye West reportedly held an exclusive “DONDA 2” Listening Party at Nobu in L.A. on Monday night (Feb. 7).

Pictures began emerging on Tuesday of the event attended by a whole host of Ye’s celebrity pals, including one billed as a Kim-Kardashian lookalike.

Rumor has it a secret DONDA2 Listening Party last night at Nobu in Malibu with guests like Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott🦅 pic.twitter.com/ztGmZRgRth — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 8, 2022

Did Kanye Just Confirm The Event?

Now, it appears Kanye West has confirmed there was indeed a DONDA 2 event. Ye posted two images on his official Instagram account with the caption, “DONDA2 2 22 22.”

The first photo was so widely circulated that pretty much everyone pictured began trending on Twitter at one time or another on Tuesday. It features a fully masked Kanye West posing alongside Drake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and Swedish rapper Yung Lean.

Furthermore, the second image was a report from Complex, which Kanye West appeared to co-sign.

Kanye seems to confirm that DONDA 2 listening party news pic.twitter.com/vAQT1bJJMf — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) February 9, 2022

Will “Donda 2” Arrive On Time?

However, Rumors began swirling that Kanye was teasing his collaborators from his upcoming album.

Fans on social media also took the event and Kanye’s so-called confirmation as a sign that this project could arrive on time, unlike the original much-delayed Donda album. If the project does arrive on schedule, Ye will go head-to-head with his fellow Chicagoan, Lil Durk. Durkio is also due to drop his album, “7220,” on the same day.

However, others focused on the presence of a woman who is said to bear a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian. Reports noted model Chaney Jones was allegedly in attendance while Julia Fox, girlfriend of Kanye West, was not.

Kanye West went out with a Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones, 24, for his ‘DONDA 2’ listening party. (@DailyMail) https://t.co/LUNdSVC9wx pic.twitter.com/iAOwXiKNJx — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Kanye West made a cameo in the video for “Diet Coke,“Pusha T’s new song. He also produced the track alongside 88-Keys. Watch the video below.

Pusha T – Diet Coke Produced by Kanye West & 88-Keys