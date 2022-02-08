Kanye West Says “I Need Drake” To Narrate “Jeen-Yuhs” Documentary

Kanye West wants a last-minute change to his new Netflix docuseries: Drake as narrator, and it looks like Champagne Papi agrees.

Kanye West has a new three-part documentary series that premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last month. The project has been much hyped with two trailers circulating, the most recent was released just days ago.

Nevertheless, in true Kanye West fashion, he still wants to make changes to the film. Ye took to Instagram late on Monday night (Feb. 7) to announce his latest requirement for ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.’

Ye shared a text conversation about the film. He did not reveal who he was talking to but said, “I need Drake to do the narration.”

Then, Kanye West doubled down on his desire to have Drake involved writing “DRAKE WANNA NARRATE THE DOCUMENTARY,” in the post’s caption. Interestingly, Champagne Papi was clocked liking the post.

Kanye West Demanded Creative Control

However, Kanye West recently had a dispute with the filmmakers over who gets creative control of the docuseries. Ye once again vented his frustrations publicly via his official Instagram account.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance 😊.”

Unfortunately for Kanye The film’s directors Coodie and Chike told Rolling Stone they would not be relinquishing control, although they were not surprised Ye wanted them to.

“If Kanye wasn’t as polarizing of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc,” Chike explained. “This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been spotted out on the town having dinner at Nobu restaurant on Monday in Malibu, California. Rumor has it he was there with model Chaney Jones, who he was also seen with last week.