Kanye West Asked Homeless Man To Run Presidential Bid According To Explosive New Documentary 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West allegedly met a man living in his car outside California’s Cornerstone Christian Church and asked him to run his presidential bid.

Kanye West was so enthralled by a homeless man he met in a church car park that he asked the man to become his campaign manager for the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a BBC Documentary.

In The Trouble with KanYe, which launched Tuesday (Jun. 27) in the U.K., BAFTA Award-winning presenter and investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar traveled to Cornerstone Christian Church in California, where the rapper is frequently spotted.

While there, he met an unhoused man named Mark, living outside the church in his car. Mark told the BBC journalist that Kanye West is a frequent visitor to the church. He claimed Ye often attended with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and other members of his presidential team.

According to Mark, the G.O.O.D. Music founder was impressed by his grasp on theology.

“They all said I was the most religiously erudite in the room,” Mark said of one meeting with the rapper and his cohorts. “Kanye started looking to me for my opinion on every topic that came up.”

Mark then claimed Ye reached out to him with a role in his presidential campaign. “He called me the following Monday, the Monday before Thanksgiving,” he added. “The first thing he said to me was: “I want you to be my Campaign Manager to run for President.’”

He said he was “fascinated” that Kanye West chose him to run the show but added, “God chose me. We’re all actors.”

Kanye West Presidential Bid Reshuffle

Last month, Ye reportedly reshuffled his campaign team, firing Fuentes as manager. He rehired far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos to run the bid after a split in 2022.

“I have been in Los Angeles for the past week with Ye, discussing his presidential aspirations,” Yiannopoulos wrote to Fuentes in an email. “The result of those discussions is that I will be taking the reins once again as his director of political operations.”