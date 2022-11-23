Kanye West Asks Donald Trump To Be His Running Mate In 2024 Election 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

If Kanye West gets his wish, the rapper will formally launch his 2024 presidential campaign with Donald Trump beside him as his running mate.

This weekend, the rapper turned fashion designer declared his intention to run for president in 2024. Ye also revealed controversial alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulo is set to work on his campaign.

The former editor of Breitbart, Milo has been criticized for his association with various neo-N### and antisemitic figures. He has also been condemned over his stances on Islam, feminism, and the LGBTQ+.

Despite the backlash to his 2024 run and the backlash over his many recent antisemitic and anti-Black statements, Kanye West is forging ahead, and has now decided upon a running mate.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder took to Twitter late Tuesday night, announcing he had met with the former president, who was his opponent during his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” Kanye West wrote, claiming he met Donald Trump at his Miami estate. He continued noting there was “Rain and traffic,” before admitting, “Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting.”

After confessing he turned up to their meeting wearing jeans, “yikes,” Kanye made an interesting revelation.

“What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” he asked, posting a poll. The options were “That’s very Ye,” and “That’s very Nay.”

First time at Mar-a-Lago



Rain and traffic



Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting



And I had on jeans Yikes



What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024? — ye (@kanyewest) November 23, 2022

While Donald Trump is yet to respond to Kanye West, he has announced his own intention to run in the 2024 election. He aims to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two non-consecutive terms.