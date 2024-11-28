Kanye West’s Daughters Take Center Stage In New “Bomb” Music Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West divided opinion with the futuristic new music video for “Bomb” featuring his daughters, North and Chicago West.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughters, North and Chicago West, are stealing the spotlight from their famous father in the new music video for “Bomb.”

The track appeared on West and Ty Dolla $ign’s VULTURES 2, which dropped last August.

The video sees 11-year-old North and her six-year-old sister Chicago driving futuristic vehicles through a post-apocalyptic desert setting. The siblings are chased by teeth-baring furry monsters in the AI-assisted video.

However, the video sparked debate among Kanye West fans on Instagram, with some criticizing the use of AI.

“This is such a f###### embarrassing fall of artistic integrity,” one person said, while another claimed they “lost some brain cells watching this.”

However, others praised Kanye West as a visionary light-years ahead of his peers and argued his groundbreaking ideas would eventually be understood and appreciated.

“For those saying this sucks?” one fan noted. “You’ve got to remember, YE IS ALWAYS 5 YEARS AHEAD OF HIS TIME.”

Kanye West’s daughter North plans to follow in her father’s footsteps and launch her music career. She announced her debut album earlier this year, following her appearance on VULTURES 1 cut, “Talking.”

Back in March, the little girl revealed she was working on a project titled Elementary School Dropout, an homage to Kanye West’s classic 2004 album The College Dropout.

According to Ye confidant Justin Laboy, North’s been working on her craft, creating ten freestyles a day.

“Everybody’s excited,” Justin Laboy told TMZ earlier this year. “Ye’s putting everything, all chips in on her – production, the best engineers. I think she’s got it. Plus, she just naturally loves it.”