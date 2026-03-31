Kanye West Headlining All Three Days Of Wireless Festival 2026

Kanye West is headlining all three nights of Wireless Festival 2026 in London marking his first UK performance in over a decade.

Kanye West is taking over all three nights of Wireless Festival 2026 this summer, and it’s his biggest UK move in over a decade.

The rapper will headline July 10 through July 12 at Finsbury Park in London, marking his first performance in the country since 2014 and his return to one of Europe’s most prestigious Hip-Hop events.

This announcement comes right after his album Bully dropped on March 28, 2026, which is already making serious noise, with over 50 million Spotify streams in its first 24 hours and projections of moving 250,000 copies in the first week.

West’s been stacking tour dates across the globe throughout 2026, and the momentum is undeniable.

He already performed in New Delhi on March 29 and has Los Angeles locked in for April 1 and April 3 at SoFi Stadium.

Before hitting London, he’ll play Arnhem in the Netherlands on June 6, then head to Istanbul, Marseille, and Reggio after the Wireless run wraps up.

His three-night takeover is being positioned as a major comeback for the artist in the European market.

The Wireless Festival lineup is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the summer, with West’s presence cementing the festival’s status as a must-attend destination for Hip-Hop culture.

His return to the UK stage signals that he’s ready to reconnect with international audiences after years of focusing on other projects and dealing with fallout from his anti-semitic outbursts.

Tickets go on presale on April 7 at 12 P.M. BST, with the general sale launching on April 8 at the same time via wirelessfestival.co.uk.