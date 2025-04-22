Kanye West Pleads With Celeb Pals Over Kim Kardashian Custody Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West called out Kim Kardashian and a long list of celebrity peers while claiming he’s being blocked from raising his children.

Kanye West has unleashed a string of emotional social media posts accusing Kim Kardashian of keeping their children from him and calling on high-profile allies like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to step in.

In a series of raw tweets posted early Tuesday morning (April 22), the rapper and fashion mogul expressed frustration over his limited access to his kids and blasted his celebrity peers for remaining silent.

“Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihana Rocky included Trump Elon Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time,” West wrote. “Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad.”

West, 46, claimed he hasn’t seen his son Saint this year. “I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR,” he posted in all caps.

The Grammy winner also shared his disapproval of his daughter North’s recent appearance at Coachella.

“As a Dad I didn’t love this 11 year old with make up,” he wrote alongside a photo of North.

Throughout the posts, West repeatedly emphasized his desire to be more than a visitor in his children’s lives.

“I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids,” he wrote. “I need to raise them.”

Kanye West Claims His Children Had Access To Inappropriate Material At Kylie Jenner’s House

In another message, he reflected on a moment at Kylie Jenner’s house the day Kobe Bryant died, claiming inappropriate material was accessible to children. “Next to the couch in the front living room were vintage Playboy magazine strategically placed with in arms reach of every child in that house which was every half black baby,” West tweeted. “Yall know what that is Why that is And who is behind that.”

He also accused Kardashian of manipulating their children’s upbringing. “It cuts me to my core that my kids are being indoctrinated to serve ideals to black people,” he stated. “I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES.”

West ended his online outburst by demanding a solution. “I need a plan to exercise my rights with my kids I figured out a lot of things but I haven’t figured this out,” he said.

West had posted a photo of himself with Bianca Censori earlier that day, hinting at a possible reconciliation. The two were reportedly seen dining together in Mallorca on Friday night.

West’s custody grievances come on the heels of other controversial statements, including a disturbing revelation about childhood sexual experiences with a male cousin.

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently expressed his regret about having kids with Kardashian. He previously accused her and her family of “trafficking” their kids and described Kardashian as a “white woman” controlling “my Black children.”