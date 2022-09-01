Kanye West Trolls Kid Cudi & Adidas CEO With Mock Headline

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West posted a similar fake newspaper headline following Pete Davison’s breakup with ‘Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West antagonized Kid Cudi and outgoing Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted in an Instagram post on Thursday (September 1).

‘Ye poked fun at Kasper Rorsted’s impending departure from Adidas by sharing a mock New York Times headline. The picture included a jab at Kanye West’s friend-turned-foe Kid Cudi.

“Kasper Rorsted Also Dead At 60,” the headline declared.

Kanye West insulted Kid Cudi in smaller print on the fake front page.

“I know what you’re thinking… who is Kasper? But even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?” the subheading read.

Last month, Kanye West posted a similar fake death headline after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian broke up with Pete Davidson. ‘Ye took the opportunity to throw a shot at Kid Cudi in that Instagram post too.

Kanye West, a business partner of Adidas, put the company on blast in 2022. He previously demanded a meeting with Kasper Rorsted, who’s leaving Adidas in 2023. The soon-to-be former CEO announced his exit in August.

“The past years have been marked by several external factors that disrupted our business significantly,” he said. “It required huge efforts to master these challenges. This is why enabling a restart in 2023 is the right thing to do – both for the company and me personally.”