Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures” Album Pushed Back Again, New Release Date Revealed

Ye recently went viral for another unhinged rant.

At first, fans anticipated Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures would drop on December 15. Then reports claimed the album would arrive on December 31. The duo, collectively known as ¥$, pushed back the project again.

A representative for Kanye West told Billboard that Vultures is now scheduled to come out on January 12. The long-running music publication previously reported the album had a December 31 release date.

The rollout for Vultures has been rocky. Issues with sample clearances reportedly caused some delays. An apparent unauthorized Backstreet Boys interpolation also raised questions about the potential final product.

Ty Dolla $ign shared a list of songs for Vultures on an Instagram post dated December 8. The Backstreet Boys-inspired “Everybody” does appear on the tracklist. ¥$’s “Everybody” interpolates BSB’s “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” from 1997.

According to Ty Dolla, Vultures will also contain “New Body.” That song originally featured Nicki Minaj. However, Minaj said she turned down Kanye West’s request to approve her vocals for the record.

“That train has left the station, OK?” Nicki Minaj stated. “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys.”

In addition, Kanye West made headlines in recent days for a 10-minute diatribe that went viral. The 46-year-old rapper/producer ranted about Jesus, Adolf Hitler, Zionists, Donald Trump, Jay-Z, Drake, Adidas and more.

West faced widespread backlash in 2022 for making anti-semitic remarks and praising Hitler. He also aligned himself with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Before those controversies, Ye angered some of his supporters by promoting White Lives Matter shirts and spreading conspiracy theories about the death of George Floyd.