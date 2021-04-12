Kanye West Wants Joint Custody Of His Kids, Just Like Kim Kardashian

(AllHipHop News)
Kanye West has asked his soon-to-be ex-wife for joint custody of the couple’s four children.
As a part of his answer to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, the “Jesus Walks” rapper parrot’s her request and asks for the following: joint legal and physical custody of the kids, that the two pay their own legal fees and that there are no spousal support awards to either party.
The two billionaires both came into the marriage with prenup agreements and will not be dividing up assets that were already established before they became man and wife.
Reports note that the two have been amicable through this entire process, modeling a different type of Hip-Hop breakup for people to see.
This divorce is in stark contrast to Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s separation and very nasty proceedings.
This split has been so contentious that Dr. Dre said that the stress was a major fact in the rap mogul’s brain aneurysm earlier this year (January) which left him hospitalized.
While he was in the hospital bed, the lawyers for both parties negotiated a $2 million a month advance for support ending in April.
This is not the case for Kimye. They’ve figured out how to respectfully dissolve their very public marriage — making sure that North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago sees their parents always honoring each other.