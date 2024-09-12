Katt Williams, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg React To Shannon Sharpe’s Viral Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shannon Sharpe was the butt of the jokes after accidently livestreaming an intimate encounter on Instagram Live.

Shannon Sharpe was the talk of social media after accidentally hopping on Instagram Live while having sex.

Sharpe turned the air blue on Wednesday (September 11), as stunned followers tuned in only to hear him getting busy. He later confessed that he was in the act but accidentally went live due to his lack of technical know-how.

Social media users had a field day, sharing clips and teasing the former NFL star and current ESPN personality. However, several other celebs joined the party and got in on the jokes.

Shannon Sharpe revealed that Katt Williams called him after it happened. “The first thing out his mouth, guess what he said Ocho?” Sharpe said to his “NightCap” co-host. “You ain’t gay today.”

Rick Ross joked that Sharpe was trying to film a private tape but went live instead.

Ay Yo. Shannon Sharp,” Rozay began. “We forgive you cuz we know you old n##### don’t know how to work that technology. You was vibing with your little shone last night. You were trying to film it and when you tried to sit that muthafucka down on that little dresser, that muthafucka went live.”

Gillie Da Kid also joined the troll patrol, mocking Sharpe with an impression of his bedroom sounds.

Snoop Dogg reacted to Sharpe discussing the mishap on “Nightcap.” He stitched a video of the explanation while pulling faces, teasing Sharpe and laughing.

“What’s understood don’t need to be explained,” he captioned the video. “U beat it up.”

Shannon Sharpe Explains “Embarrassing” Instagram Live

Shannon Sharpe admitted that he was having sex and was stunned to learn he was livestreaming.

“Obviously I am embarrassed, he said during an emergency “NightCap” episode. “Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear. I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.”

He added, “My phone wasn’t hacked. It wasn’t a prank. It was me being a healthy, active male. Ya’ll thought I was bulljiving, Unc get it in.”