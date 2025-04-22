Kendrick Lamar Becomes New Face Of Chanel As Drama With “GNX” Featured Artist Spirals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar is set to appear in a new Chanel eyewear campaign after becoming a brand ambassador.

Even though Kendrick Lamar is reaching new heights within the world of high fashion, he’s still dealing with drama stemming from his recent GNX album.

On Monday (April 21), a Business of Fashion exclusive revealed the Compton native is set to become the next brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand Chanel. Marking his ascension into his role as one of the newest faces of the French fashion house, Lamar will star in Chanel’s upcoming eyewear campaign.

“Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind,” Kendrick Lamar told Business of Fashion in a new interview following the announcement. “Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses.”

Lamar’s frequent collaborator and cousin Hitta J3 was one of the first to publicly congratulate the Compton native on his new gig with a brief tweet.

Dot the new face of Chanel 🔥🔥



Since the fashion show hitta saw it coming pic.twitter.com/rhuGGoraAp — Hitta J3 (@Hittaj3tml) April 21, 2025

The “Not Like Us” rappers alignment with the brand follows a years long relationship, which culminated in he and Dave Free’s collaboration with Chanel in January 2024 for their runway show—that also prominently feature the short film entitled The Button.

However, just as Lamar has become poised to take his place in his new position of power within the fashion, contentious drama linked to an artist who recently appeared on his GNX album threatens to knock him off his post. On April 20, Los Angeles-based rapper Dody6 shared a live video during which he claimed he was homeless and that his appearance on the popular album track “hey now” did nothing for him.

While Lamar himself did not respond to the post, Hitta J3 addressed Dody6’s statements in a string of tweets in which he criticized him for essentially biting the hand that feeds him.

“Kendrick not n##### fathers,” Hitta J3 wrote in one tweet.

Kendrick not n##### fathers https://t.co/IbCgdu3Jt8 — Hitta J3 (@Hittaj3tml) April 21, 2025

In a follow-up message he concluded, “Kendrick to open minded & kind hearted to be the blame for another man problems or having mental issues it’s out of anybody hands at that point so stop using him on y’all titles.”