Kendrick Lamar Is Mostly “Completely Off” Social Media For The Sake Of His Ego 

Kendrick Lamar explained he is rarely active on social media because it interferes with him executing his God-given talent.

The Compton lyricist, who was joined by his long-time collaborator Dave Free for an in-depth interview with The New York Times published Dec. 27, explained he tries to stay ‘completely off” socials for the most part.

“My social media, most of the time, is completely off,” Kendrick Lamar stated. “Because I know, like … I can easily smell my own s###. I know. … Like, I’m not one of those dudes that be like, Oh, yeah, I know how good I am, but I also know the reason why I’m so good is because God’s blessed me with the talent to execute on the talent.”

Kendrick continued: “The moment that you start getting lost in your ego, that’s when you start going down.”

Kendrick Lamar is currently on his The Big Steppers Tour and in recent months shared tour photos via Instagram. However, as of Wednesday morning, his IG was empty save for a post on his Story promoting the NYT piece. He rarely tweets either, save for sharing his work and upcoming appearances.

Elsewhere during the interview, Kendrick Lamar discussed his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which he says is his most personal work to date.

“I’ve never expressed myself the way I expressed myself on this album,” K-Dot revealed. “From the moment I started picking up a pen and started freestyling. This was the moment that I was trying to get to without even knowing at the time.”

After a five-year hiatus, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers arrived in May to critical acclaim. The project received eight nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and earned him a place on Google’s Top Trending Musicians List For 2022.