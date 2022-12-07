Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar & Migos Make Google’s Top Trending Musicians List For 2022

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Global search engine juggernaut Google released its annual “Year In Search” data. The 2022 edition for the United States features names like Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Mary J. Blige landed at #2 in the Musicians and Bands category for 2022. The undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul released her Grammy-nominated Good Morning Gorgeous album in February.

Additionally, Blige performed as part of the Emmy-winning Super Bowl LVI halftime show. She also received the Billboard Icon Award this year. Plus, Time named MJB as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

New York City-based rapper Lil Tjay came in at #3 for the top trending Musicians and Bands searches in the United States. The Columbia recording artist made headlines after being shot during an attempted robbery in June. Tjay had to dispel rumors he suffered paralysis from the incident.

Kendrick Lamar followed Lil Tjay at #4 on Google’s Musicians and Bands list. The pgLang founder dropped his chart-topping Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers studio LP in May. Lamar also embarked on The Big Steppers Tour.

Migos rounded out the Top 5 at #5. 2022 has been a difficult year for the rap group. Speculation that the trio of Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff split up dominated a lot of the conversation surrounding Migos for months. Then tragedy struck when a gunman killed Takeoff on November 1 in Houston.

Rapper/actor Will Smith place second in Google’s Top Trending People section behind fellow movie star Johnny Depp. Media outlets fixated on Smith following his infamous “Oscar Slap” at the 94th Academy Awards.

Before winning Best Actor for King Richard, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face on stage in response to Rock joking about the bald head of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris Rock placed seventh on the 2022 People list.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) finished as the #1 song for Google’s “Year In Search” results for 2022. The album’s “Surface Pressure” occupies the runner-up position.

Encanto was the #1 movie. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was the #1 musician. Euphoria was the #1 television show. Antonio Brown was the #1 athlete. Philadelphia Phillies were the #1 sports team. Wordle was the overall top trending search for the year.

Google bases its “Year In Search” information in the United States on queries that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2022 as compared to 2021. The provided data does not reflect the “most searched” or “top searches” for the time period.