Kesha Changes “Tik Tok” Lyrics To Blast Diddy At Coachella

Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles continue to make headlines and spark heated responses. Pop star Kesha dissed the Hip-Hop mogul during her surprise performance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday (April 14).
Reneé Rapp brought out Kesha during her Coachella set to perform the 2009 hit “Tik Tok” at the California event. The track’s original lyrics were changed to blast the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.
“Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P. Diddy,” Kesha originally sang on the Dr. Luke and Benny Blanco-produced track. However, the Animal album creator’s on-stage version began with, “Wake up in the morning like f### P. Diddy.”
This was not the first time Kesha altered her “Tik Tok” lyrics at a show. While performing in Los Angeles in 2023, she sang, “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”
Multiple individuals have accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of various forms of sexual misconduct, including rape. For example, his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, settled an Adult Survivors Act lawsuit against Combs in November 2023.
Additionally, Department of Homeland Security officials raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami reportedly in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.
Kesha Sebert sued Dr. Luke in 2014, accusing the producer of drugging and raping her. Luke (born Lukasz Gottwald) countersued for defamation. Both sides agreed to a settlement in June 2023.