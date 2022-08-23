Kevin Gates Goes Viral For “D U Down” Dance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Khaza’ album creator gets aggressive on stage.

Kevin Gates continues to make headlines for his public takes and actions. This week, Gates has a lot of people talking and tweeting because of a live performance.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native recently garnered a lot of attention for his on-stage dance. While performing “D U Down” off the By Any Means 2 album, Kevin Gates introduced an aggressive hip thrust move.

Footage of the moment went viral on social media. One clip posted of the “D U Down” dance collected over 100,000 views on Twitter. As of press time, it is not clear when the Kevin Gates video was filmed or where he was located.

Kevin Gates debuted a new dance routine at one of his shows pic.twitter.com/ZD0qBEtVz8 — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 23, 2022

Previously, Kevin Gates garnered heat from some Beyoncé fans after he mentioned the “Break My Soul” singer in his sexually-explicit “Super General” freestyle. Gates later defended his lyrical fantasies about Beyoncé during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

The 36-year-old Atlantic recording artist also once again admitted to unknowingly having sex with his own cousin. Those controversial comments resurfaced during a sit-down with Revolt’s Caresha Please show.

Kevin Gate’s Summer 2022 did not only include open discussions about sex. The Khaza album creator also made a cameo on an episode of AEW’s Dynamite. Gates got into a scripted confrontation with wrestler Tony Nese and manager Smart Mark Sterling.