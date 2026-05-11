Kevin Hart Roast Ends Katt Williams Beef Live on Netflix

Kevin Hart takes three hours of roasting from The Rock, Katt Williams, and more at Netflix’s live comedy event.

Kevin Hart took three hours of relentless roasting from Hollywood’s biggest names at the Kia Forum on May 10, and the night delivered moments nobody expected.

The Rock showed up unannounced, Katt Williams ended a years-long feud with Hart on live television, and the whole thing aired directly to Netflix’s massive audience as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

This wasn’t just another comedy special; it was a full-scale celebrity takedown that had people talking before the credits even rolled.

The Rock’s entrance alone set the tone for what was coming. He walked out to wrestling music and immediately started cracking jokes about Hart’s height, their shared experience of losing their fathers, and somehow managed to work in a life-size tattoo joke that had the crowd losing it.

What made it different was the genuine moment between them, where The Rock got serious and told Hart, “I love you, brother,” before they shared a toast.

That’s the kind of thing that doesn’t happen at most roasts, and it showed there’s real respect underneath all the jokes.

Then Katt Williams took the stage, and that’s when things got interesting. Williams and Hart have been beefing for years, so nobody knew what to expect.

Williams came out swinging with jokes about Hart’s filmography, his father’s drug addiction, and even threw in a reference to Hart being at Diddy parties.

But here’s where it got wild: Hart stood up mid-roast and offered Williams an olive branch, saying he wanted to end the beef right there on live television.

The two embraced as the crowd went crazy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hart later admitted he was acting at the time, but said he actually meant it when he said he wanted to move forward as friends.

Other roasters included Tom Brady, Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, and Jeff Ross, who all took their shots at Hart’s career choices and his height.

Teyana Taylor sent a video message joking about Hart’s filmography compared to her Oscar nomination.

Usher opened the show with a parody of “Burn” that basically said Hart wasn’t funny anymore.

Shane Gillis hosted the whole thing and kept the energy moving for the full three hours. The Roots provided the live music, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos sat in the audience, watching it all unfold.