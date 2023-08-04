Kim Kardashian Backs C-Murder And Calls For Rappers Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The reality star-turned-lawyer says his incarceration is a “:miscarriage of justice.”

Hip-Hop has been screaming #FreeCMurder for over two decades.

C-Murder, the No Limit soldier and brother of Hip-Hop mogul Master P, has been incarcerated in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for the death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. He was sentenced to life in prison on Aug. 14, 2009.

He’s serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. He claims another man committed the crime and that he was unjustly convicted after exhausting multiple appeals.

One of the loudest voices lobbying for C-Murder is Kim Kardashian. She called his imprisonment a “miscarriage of justice.” She is pointing to a new Louisiana state law that could possibly get him a new trial.

I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years…



Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023

“Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit,” she wrote in a tweet.

Adding, “Mr. Miller was convicted by a 10-2 verdict, which the Supreme Court has since held violates the Sixth Amendment right to a trial by jury, while not applying retroactively. Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence.”

“Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing,” she continued to write. “In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller. Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas.”

Miller got popping with his platinum-selling album Life or Death in 1998. He released a total of nine albums and is featured on the rap classic “Down For My N’s.”