Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Stormed Out During Her “SNL” Monologue 

Back in November, Kanye West expressed how unhappy he was that Kim Kardashian joked about their divorce during her Saturday Night Live monologue. A new episode of The Kardashians reveals that he was so incensed, he stormed out during the SNL taping.

Last week’s episode of the reality show featured Kim’s SNL debut, highlighting the lead-up which included Kanye flying to L.A. to retrieve footage of a rumored sex tape from Kim’s ex, Ray J.

During this week’s episode Kim told her sister Khole that Ye walked out while she delivered her monologue.

When asked by Khole how things were with Kanye, Kim replied, “He walked out on SNL. Like, mid-monologue so I haven’t talked to him since.” The episode then includes the jokes Kanye took exception to.

“I mean, I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim Kardashian says during the monologue. She later added, “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

However, Kanye West was not upset that she threw shade at his personality rather that she, “used the word divorced. According to Kim, Ye “wished I said the word filed for divorce” instead.

She continued, “He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper,’” Kim told Khloe.

This proved a turning point in her marriage to Kanye West. “It’s all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him,” she said. ‘He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I’ve never seen anything like it. I mean, good for him, but hey, it’s not gonna happen here.”

Kanye West Says “SNL” Forced Kim To Make The Joke

Meanwhile, Kanye West addressed the matter during his Drink Champs appearance.

“‘SNL’ making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ on TV,” Kanye claimed. “Because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t see the papers. We’re not even divorced… They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want they parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”