Kim Kardashian Speaks On Taking “The High Road” In Split From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian discussed her divorce and her new relationship in her first official interview since a judge declared her legally single.

The breakdown of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has been a very public and acrimonious one.

The reality TV star has become accustomed to sharing the most intimate details of her private life with millions of viewers worldwide on The Kardashians TV shows. However, her divorce from the superstar rapper and subsequent relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson has been especially public.

Kanye West has aired his grievances with his ex-wife’s parenting methods on several Instagram posts and has also taken to bashing Davidson. Kim Kardashian asked a court to formally end her marriage earlier this month. A judge agreed to do so, though divorce proceeding remain ongoing.

While it may be difficult, the mother of four said she has to put the kids first in co-parenting with Kanye. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show which aired Thursday (Mar. 17), she discussed how she does this despite the turbulent state of their relationship.

“I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best,” she explained. She added, “I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids… Take the high road.”

Kim Kardashian On Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian also discussed her new relationship saying, “It’s not official ’til you post,’ referring to their first official social media outing. She spoke on finding romance again at this stage in her life.

“I was like, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f### it, just go for it. Find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good,” Kim Kardashian shared. She added, “I want to hold on to that forever.”

Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson on The Ellen Show, not ready for what Kanye about to do on Instagram pic.twitter.com/NQhtZe0M4q — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Kanye West picked up a 24-hour Instagram suspension on Wednesday after the social media giant ruled he violated their policies. His posts that day included one declaring, “SKETE gotta stay away from my children,” referring to Pete Davidson. Another claimed Davidson would get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs,” because he’s “in rehab every two months.”