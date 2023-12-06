King Yella Thanks King Combs For Admitting He Was “Cappin” About Gang Affiliation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Christian “King” Combs placed himself in the middle of a conversation about gang ties. The “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” performer’s recent Gangster Disciple Killers shout-out caught the attention of King Yella.

On Monday (December 4), King Combs posted a message on his Instagram Story in response to an earlier video where he mentioned GDK. Combs wrote, “I ain’t affiliated [with] no gangs & I’m not a gang member!!”

After previously calling out King Combs for seemingly claiming GDK, King Yella returned to social media on Tuesday (December 5) to provide an updated reaction. The Chicago-bred rapper tagged Combs in his Instagram post.

“THANK YOU @kingcombs FOR TELLIN US U WAS JUST CAPPIN. YOU STILL WRONG. U LIVE A GOOD LIFE STICK TO IT CAUSE THIS GANGBANGIN ISH NOT WHERE IT’S AT. WE CAN SWITCH SPOTS IF U WANT TOO,” King Yella wrote.

Previously, King Yella called out King Combs on Instagram. The I Think I’m 2 Pac creator captioned his post, “So u GDK @kingcombs now… u was born famous… that’s y yo daddy goin through all that ish now, nerd.”

King Combs’s father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse. For example, Diddy recently settled an Adult Survivors Act lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, for an undisclosed amount.