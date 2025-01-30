Kodak Black Admits To Abusing Woman Who Disrespected His Mom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black is once again causing widespread concern amongst his fan base following his recent live stream rant.

Following his recent disturbing livestreams, Kodak once again shocked viewers as he launched into a bizarre and belligerent rant after revealing he recently had a dream about his mother. Though Kodak can be seen vibing in a car to music and singing as he begins the rant, his peaceful tone didn’t last long as the conversation quickly took a disturbing turn.

“Hey, I had a dream about my mom last night,”Kodak said. “My mom is so beautiful. My mom is so beautiful.”

Kodak Black then requested that background noise be lowered as he recalled an unsettling memory involving a woman’s disrespectful comments about his mother.

“I remember this b#### said… they say, ‘Oh, your mama probably used to suck your dick,,’” he claimed, his words becoming increasingly erratic. He admitted that the comments left him rattled and upset and alluded to striking the woman by mimicking a punching sound and motion with what appeared to be a closed fist.

Still, Kodak Black vehemently denied being violent toward women as he continued to recount the encounter.

“I ain’t no woman beater, bro—I ain’t no woman beater,” he insisted, though his following statements appeared to suggest otherwise. “My mama don’t suck dick not no more, but my mama ain’t suck dock in a long time.” The baffling statement left viewers confused and concerned about the rapper’s mental state.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section of the post AllHipHop shared capturing Kodak’s rants—sharing reactions ranging from genuinely concerned and outraged.

“Damn that young dude .. is gone..!! No body in his camp trying to help him huh? I’m just saying.. wow’ !!!” To, which, another user added, “He needs positive ppl around him so bad.” Another user slammed Kodak, writing, “How does anyone look up to this [clown emoji],” while an additional user added, “This who they fighting ova huh?”

Kodak Black’s latest rant follows a consistent string of rants throughout last year, in addition to bizarre allegations from one of the mothers of his children. Daijanae Ward put the Florida rapper on blast last November over their two-year-old daughter Isabella Kapri, also known as Izzy.

Ward called out Black during an Instagram Live broadcast, seemingly referencing his recent controversy over allegedly popping pills during a chaotic livestream with Kai Cenat, Ward said, “Don’t do drugs kids,” before talking about the little girl she shares with Yak.

According to Ward, their daughter is nothing like her, saying, “She’s so bad,” adding that her mother questioned, “Where did Izzy come from?” because her own daughter “was an angel child.”