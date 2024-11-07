Kodak Black’s Daughter Scared Because Rapper Can’t “Keep His Hands To Himself,” BM Alleges 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black shares a two-year-old daughter with Daijanae Ward, who says the little girl is afraid of her father.

Kodak Black is under fire from the mother of his child, who claims their two-year daughter is scared of him because the rapper refuses to keep his hands to himself.

The rapper was at the center of controversy this week after popping pills during a chaotic livestream with Kai Cenat, and now Daijanae Ward is putting him on blast.

Ward, the mother of Kodak Black’s two-year-old daughter Isabella Kapri, also known as Izzy, called out Black during a recent Instagram Live.

Seemingly referencing his recent controversy, Ward said, “Don’t do drugs kids,” before talking about the little girl she shares with Yak.

According to Ward, their daughter is nothing like her, saying, “She’s so bad,” adding that her mother questioned, “Where did Izzy come from?” because her own daughter “was an angel child.”

When someone in the chat asked if Kodak Black shares the same opinion, Ward claimed he never sees his daughter and barely knows her.

“He wouldn’t know ‘cuz he don’t be around her,” she claimed. “He don’t know how the f### my baby act, he don’t even know her.”

From there, Ward implied the little girl fears her father because she’s seen him be physically violent.

“If he kept his hands to himself, she wouldn’t be so scared of him,” she stated.

Ward previously claimed she began dating the rapper in around 2017 and Izzy arrived in July 2022, just weeks after Black welcomed a child with another woman. It’s unclear when Black and Ward split.

During her livestream, Ward suggested there was a paternity dispute but said a DNA test is being arranged through the courts.