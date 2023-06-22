Kodak Black Dragged Into Hunter Biden Fiasco As Twitter Blasts “Slap On The Wrist” Sentencing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some people are shocked that Republicans care and others say he gets what he deserves.

Kodak Black’s lawyer is speaking out, addressing the sentencing disparity between what his client got and what the President of the United States’ son got for the same crime.

Both were convicted of the same federal weapons crimes, but the Florida rapper was hit with three years in prison and Hunter Biden was given a plea deal that will require him to do no jail time. President Joe Biden’s Justice Department negotiated the first son’s generous deal. This apparently outraged the chart-topper and his legal team, led by Bradford Cohen.

“There’s no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge on any kind of gun charge,” Cohen said in an interview with FOX News. “The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. The younger Biden also agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement with regard to a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.”

People took to Twitter to discuss the Kodak Black and Hunter Biden comparisons. One person pointed out, “Kodak Black got off easy. He was a felon already.Was Hunter a felon before this? No, he wasn’t.” Another added, “So after rapper Kodak Black brings to the attention of everyone that Hunter is getting off scot free for the same charge Black committed, yet Black got a 3 yr prison sentence, now Broward Co FL submits that Black failed to provide a urine sample, VOP. Coincidences.”

Kodak Black got off easy.He was a felon already.Was Hunter a felon before this?No,he wasn't. — Pancho Villa (@jm908459) June 22, 2023

So after rapper Kodak Black brings to the attention of everyone that Hunter is getting off scottfree for the same charge Black committed, yet Black got a 3yr prison sentence… now Broward Co FL submits that Black failed to provide a urine sample, VOP. Coincidences — **I EAT NO FOR BREAKFAST** (@3nosnibor) June 22, 2023

Ask Kodak Black if lying on a gun application is not prosecuted. You are nothing more than a smug democrat shill. — John Douglass (@Anthemjrd52) June 22, 2023

Forget Kodak Black for a sec, what about Wesley Snipes? Wesley had no gun charges and had to do three years. — Shareef Hendrix 🇺🇸 (@GreenAzFck) June 22, 2023

Trump pardoned Kodak Black. He has yet another warrant for his arrest now for violating a pre-trial agreement. What was he thinking. — Chris (@LivemusicCJ) June 22, 2023

As previously reported by AllHipHop, Kodak Black was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges. These charges weren’t dumped on a clean slate— he already had prior convictions despite being 22 years old at the time. He admitted to falsifying information on federal forms so that he would be eligible to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop, not once but twice.

Cohen also took to Instagram to express what he sees is a two-faced justice system.

“2 tiers of justice?” he captioned the post. “Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally?”

In 2021, Kodak Black’s 46-month sentence was commuted by former POTUS Donald Trump and he has been an ally since. In other news, an arrest warrant has been issued for Kodak Black’s arrest after he allegedly broke the law again.