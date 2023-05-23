Kodak Black Previews Short Film ‘The Don’ To Drop Alongside New Album ‘Pistols & Pearls’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black is gearing up to release his fifth studio album ‘Pistols & Pearls’ which he hinted will be his last at Atlantic Records.

Kodak Black has upped his Pistols & Pearls rollout, teasing his short film The Don, due to be released with the upcoming project later this week.

The “Super Gremlin” hitmaker shared a suspense-filled preview on Instagram Monday (May 22) announcing the short. He also gave fans a chance to attend a private screening ahead of the official release on Friday (May 26).

“Sign up now with the link for your chance to catch the Exclusive Screening For My Feature Short Film “The Don” in MIAMI, NY, ATL, & LA…” Kodak Black penned in the caption. “Official Release This Friday 5/26 www.officialkodakblack.com.” Watch the trailer below.

Kodak Black seemingly wants to close this latest chapter in his musical journey with an impactful exit. Earlier this week, he hinted at his apparent departure from Atlantic Records while announcing Pistols & Pearls.

“THANX to EVERYONE THATS BEEN ON THIS JOURNEY WITH ME LUVIN & THUGGIN ! I COULDNT FIND PEACE WITHOUT ALL THE VIOLENCE @atlanticrecords It’s Been Well !!! Nothing But Gratitude & The Utmost Respect,” he shared on Instagram.

Pistols & Pearls is Kodak’s fifth studio album and follows his 2022 offering Back for Everything, which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black tried his hand (or feet, rather) at getting sturdy last week during an interview with the gifted 13-year-old journalist Jazzy. The viral star of Jazzy’s World TV asked the rapper about his favorite childhood dances before getting him to show off his footwork, or lack thereof.

“A lot of dances passed, but round my area, we wouldn’t do all that crazy stuff, all that crazy looking stuff,” he recalled. “We’d Jook, we’d Jook till we dead. We gonna Jook and stick till we dead. Like you pulling out a choppa with somebody and you dance like this, you dance like you shooting somebody. Not saying that’s a good thing, but it’s just a dance.”

After a quick demonstration of how to get sturdy from Jazzy, Kodak Black admitted. “Oh I can’t do all that.” However, he did give the dance craze a go but quickly conceded defeat. Check out the video below.