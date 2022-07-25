Kodak Black Joins Kendrick Lamar At Rolling Loud Miami For Debut ‘Silent Hill’ Performance 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar brought out Kodak Black to perform one of their Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers songs together for the first time.

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with a guest appearance from Kodak Black during his headline set at Rolling Loud on Sunday (Jul.24).

The “Super Gremlin” hitmaker had performed earlier in the evening, entertaining the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium with his own hits.

Kodak Black was soon followed on stage by Lil Baby before the arrival of the main event, Kendrick Lamar, who closed the three-day festival. The Compton native rocked the stage with hits from his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, before surprising the audience with his “Silent Hill” collaborator.

A shirtless Kodak Black joined Kendrick Lamar to perform the track for the first time. Check out a clip of their performance below.

Kendrick Lamar Kodak Black – “Silent Hill”

The Grammy Award winner received online backlash for heavily featuring Kodak on his fifth studio album, released in May. Many slammed the rapper, branding the decision irresponsible in light of the sexual assault allegations against the Florida native.

Kodak Black was accused of allegedly raping a teenage girl in his South Carolina hotel room in November 2016. He accepted a plea deal in April of 2021, pleading guilty to first-degree assault, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. He addressed the victim, who watched the court proceedings from a live feed. “I apologize this happened, and I’m hopeful we can all move forward,” he said.

Before performing with Kendrick Lamar at the weekend, Kodak Black found himself in trouble with the law yet again. He was arrested after cops allegedly found 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash in the rapper’s automobile. Broward County officials charged the rapper with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

However, Kodak Black says the medication was his own. His attorney backs him up, claiming a doctor prescribed the pills. He told TMZ that the rapper received the prescription due to chronic pain after getting shot earlier this year.