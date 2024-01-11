Kodak Black Judge Aims To Keep Him In Jail Despite Proof He Didn’t Possess Cocaine

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black remains in federal custody after allegedly violating his probation. He was arrested on multiple charges in December 2023.

A Broward Circuit Court judge intended to send Kodak Black back to jail if he’s released from a federal detention center in Florida. According to the Miami Herald, Judge Barbara Duffy ordered him to be placed in jail if another judge granted his release from federal custody at a hearing on Wednesday (January 10).

Kodak Black faced the tough predicament despite proving he did not possess cocaine when a Broward County officer arrested him in December 2023. He was initially charged with cocaine possession after the officer found a “white chunky substance” in his vehicle. The substance allegedly field-tested positive for cocaine.

Prosecutors did not pursue the cocaine charge but officially charged Kodak with possession of oxycodone on Monday (January 8). Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen claimed the 26-year-old rapper had a prescription for the drug. Cohen condemned prosecutors and the arresting officer on Tuesday (January 9).

“As stated when this new case first was filed, this was not cocaine and the officer was lying about his observations,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “We finally got the lab report…its oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance. Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the charge. Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting. We will be seeking a new bond hearing and addressing these unethical practices by the police department.”

Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, is scheduled to have a hearing for the revocation of his supervised release in his federal case on January 22. U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez will preside over the hearing.

Former President Donald Trump commuted Kodak’s sentence in a federal gun case in 2021, but the Capitol Records artist remained on probation. Kodak landed back in custody for violating his probation in December 2023.