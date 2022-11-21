Kodak Black Takes Issue With Losing Favorite Hip Hop Song At American Music Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Super Gremlin” hitmaker #KodakBlack thought he would win the category.

There has been some controversy surrounding this year’s American Music Awards. For example, R&B star Chris Brown questioned why he was reportedly removed from the show’s lineup. Florida rapper Kodak Black then expressed his grievances with the AMAs as well.

Kodak’s single “Super Gremlin” earned an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Hip Hop Song. However, the trophy went to Future for “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems.

Apparently, Kodak believed he had a good chance to win the fan-voted award. Yesterday, he shared a screenshot from a Twitter stat account from November 8 which claimed “Super Gremlin” had a lead in the AMA category.

“My S### Been In The Lead For Bout 2 Months, All A Sudden They Give My S### Away TODAY! SMH I JUST KNEW I WON 😒,” wrote Kodak Black on his Instagram page.

Kodak Black Also Had Complaints About The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

This is not the first time Kodak Black has complained about losing at an award show. In October, he called out the BET Hip Hop Awards for naming Latto’s “Big Energy” as Song Of The Year over “Super Gremlin.”

“This whole s### looked like a damn plot,” said Kodak at the time. “They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that s###. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to Frappuccino.”

Future’s “Wait For U” with Drake and Tems won Favorite Hip Hop Song at the AMAs over Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” Latto’s Big Energy,” Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” and Lil Nax X & Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby.”

“Super Gremlin” rose all the way to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming one of Kodak Black’s four career Top 10 entries. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Super Gremlin” as Platinum in February 2022.