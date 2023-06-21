Latto Explains Keeping Her Romantic Relationship Private

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta native says they find “beauty in separation.”

There’s been widespread speculation for months about Latto’s rumored boyfriend. However, the “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper chooses to keep her dating life out of the public eye.

Many fans online assume Latto is dating fellow Atlanta-bred rap star 21 Savage, but they haven’t publicly confirmed a relationship.

In fact, 21 Savage denied having a celebrity girlfriend during a Clubhouse conversation last December. In February, Latto also directly refuted claims she was with the I Am > I Was artist.

Fashion and entertainment magazine Cosmopolitan spoke to Latto for a new cover story. The article included the 24-year-old RCA recording artist addressing her decision not to reveal her current boyfriend.

“If something is special to me, I’m going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life,” Latto said. According to Cosmo, the pair have known each other since she was a teenager.

When asked if her boyfriend ever flies out to surprise her at a show, Latto responded, “Yes, that’s definitely happened before, but it’s not a consistent thing. I think we find the beauty in separation sometimes because it makes us miss each other.”

21 Savage and Latto recently shared a stage together on June 17. Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL concert saw 21 Savage bring out Cardi B. Latto later joined them inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for a live performance of “Put It On Da Floor Again.”