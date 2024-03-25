Latto Pays Fan’s Rent & Apologizes After Boasting About Being Rich 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto boasting about the trappings of the rich and famous put a sour taste in some fan’s mouths, but the rapper was quick to help out.

Latto showed love to her fans with a generous contribution to their budgets after bragging about the benefits of being rich.

The “Lottery” hitmaker took to social media on Sunday (March 24), to share what she loves most about being a wealthy celeb.

“My fav thing about being rich is going out to eat damn near every day & ordering wtvr tf I got a taste for,” she penned on X (formerly Twitter).

However, her post didn’t sit well with some of her fans, who aren’t nearly as well off as the famous rapper. “Not rn Latto. Pls. It’s rent szn,” one person replied.

The RCA Records artist saw the response and decided to help, offering to cover her fan’s rent this month.

“Sorry,” she replied before asking, “how much is ur rent & what’s ur cash app.”

The fan confirmed her details, and within ten minutes, the “777” rapper had made good on her word. Furthermore, while the fan said her rent was $1500, Latto sent an extra $500.

“LATTOOOOOOOOO! Latto don’t do budgetsss I LOVE YOU,” the woman replied, sharing a screenshot of the payment.

Meanwhile, another fan asked for $75 so that they could also experience ordering whatever they fancy for lunch. Once again, Latto gave more than she was asked for, sending them $500.

“Lunch on me,” she wrote with the CashApp alongside a smiley face.

Meanwhile, Latto recently made history as the first female artist to headline HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash.

“I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests,” the Clayton County, Georgia, native teased.