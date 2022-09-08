Latto Performs “Stepper” For Vevo LIFT Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the rising star’s live rendition of the ‘777’ album track.

2022 has been the most successful year of Latto’s career so far. The Atlanta-raised rapper scored a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her “Big Energy” single.

“Big Energy” resides on Latto’s sophomore album 777. The studio LP also hosts the Pooh Beatz-produced track “Stepper” featuring Nardo Wick.

Vevo tapped Latto to perform “Stepper” as part of the music video network’s LIFT series. She previously performed 777’s “Wheelie” and “Trust No B####” for Vevo’s Ctrl live sessions. Latto also presented the Ctrl At Home performance of “Youngest N Richest” from her 2020 album Queen of Da Souf.

“We’ve loved working with Latto on her previous Vevo Ctrl performances, and were so pleased to partner with her again on her LIFT campaign,” says Jordan Glickson, Vice President, Music & Talent, Vevo. “Seeing her blossom from one of the world’s best-emerging talents into the superstar that she is today has been such a privilege.”

Glickson adds, “Her drive, passion, enthusiasm, and creative know-how made this campaign all the more exciting for us to collaborate with her on. We have no doubt that her raw talent and determination will take her even further, and are thrilled to be a part of her journey to the top.”

Other Vevo LIFT alumni include Doja Cat, Givēon, Jorja Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Launched in 2011, the program’s goal is to shine a spotlight on new talent in the world of music.

Latto released 777 via RCA Records on March 25, 2022. The project debuted at #15 on the Billboard 200 album chart. In addition to Nardo Wick, 777 also features 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, and Kodak Black.

This year also saw Latto win Best New Artist at the 22nd BET Awards in June. R&B/Pop icon Mariah Carey joined Latto for a performance of “Big Energy (Remix)” at that Los Angeles-set ceremony.

The former The Rap Game reality show cast member also earned a four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Hip Hop. Additionally, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards nominated Latto for Top Rap Female Artist.