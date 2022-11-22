Latto Reacts To Trending Online After 130 Of Her Songs Reportedly Leak  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto began trending on Twitter Monday after 130 unreleased tracks surfaced online as part of a large-scale leak.

Latto is taking a reported leak of 130 of her unreleased tracks in her stride.

The “It’s Givin” hitmaker took to social media on Monday after trending on Twitter as dozens of her unpublished songs hit the net. However, rather than address the alleged leak directly, she capitalized on her trending status.

Latto shared a series of images and a video from her appearance at Sunday night’s American Music Awards. “Trending,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a sealed with a kiss emoji.

The Columbus, Ohio native began trending after 130 of her unreleased songs surfaced online and circulated on Twitter. Among the stash were several reference tracks, including Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick” and BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money.”

When fans began speculating about who wrote the songs, BIA had to clarify that Latto is not her ghostwriter.

“London jae wrote the hook I wrote the pre and verse,” she stated before adding, “it’s not rocket science.”

No London jae wrote the hook, I wrote the pre and verse it’s not rocket science — BIA (@BIABIA) November 22, 2022

Latto recently had to ditch a number of songs due to a previous leak. However, all might not be lost. She shared a TikTok of herself twerking in a hot tub to one track.

“Y’all making me regret scrapping these songs 🥴” the “Big Energy” rapper wrote in the caption.

Y’all making me regret scrapping these songs 🥴 pic.twitter.com/FwBwlWVkU8 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) November 15, 2022

Cardi B Urges Latto To Release Leaked Song

Cardi B is a fan of the song and recently revealed she can’t get it out of her head, urging Latto to release it officially, which could be a possibility, if Latto’s caption is anything to go by.

Meanwhile, rumors began spreading that Nicki Minaj and the Barbz are responsible for the leak after the recent online beef with Latto.

Last month, the NYC rapper accused Latto of using ghostwriters as the pair went back and forth in a feud that started over the Grammy nominations. “Who wanna hear the reference tracks?” she tweeted. Check out some of the reactions below.

Twitter Reacts To Latto Leak

That old woman is mad af latto is gonna get a Grammy before her… so she leaks her music to sabotage her. — SUPER FREAKY GRANDMA (@streamhatelove) November 22, 2022

Doja stealing latto’s hard drives from RCA headquarters so Nicki can leak it online pic.twitter.com/NIQ0wW2iKL https://t.co/AoeH3FVWgW — 🅱️ (@DonsChun) November 22, 2022

SOO…latto shut down Nicki ONE good time & barbs so damn hurt by it, they leak all her Unreleased songs, & Nicki APPROVES OF that behavior? Somebody gotta give its getting old 🙄 pic.twitter.com/tmzYxHpYMs — 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐒𝐨𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐢 🎄😩 (@ThatsSoCardii) November 22, 2022

Nicki barely know how to work instagram wtf makes y’all think she know how to hack into latto sh*t and leak 130 songs? — Evey (@niickiana) November 22, 2022

The way Nicki deleted all her tweets and never spoke on Latto again the minute she threatened to leak those reference tracks pic.twitter.com/sEbLHypnk6 — barbie lasher ⚔️ (parody) (@blueberrycvm) November 21, 2022

so basically:

1. latto is constantly working hard and recording songs

2. shes actually the one behind nicki's two recent female rap features

3. barbz are so obsessed with her that they've found the time to leak hundreds of her songs



and this is supposed to be a drag against her https://t.co/FO2Chmgpsp — isol / see pinned (@infernosols) November 22, 2022