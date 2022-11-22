Latto Reacts To Trending Online After 130 Of Her Songs Reportedly Leak  

Latto is taking a reported leak of 130 of her unreleased tracks in her stride.
The “It’s Givin” hitmaker took to social media on Monday after trending on Twitter as dozens of her unpublished songs hit the net. However, rather than address the alleged leak directly, she capitalized on her trending status.
Latto shared a series of images and a video from her appearance at Sunday night’s American Music Awards. “Trending,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a sealed with a kiss emoji.
The Columbus, Ohio native began trending after 130 of her unreleased songs surfaced online and circulated on Twitter. Among the stash were several reference tracks, including Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick” and BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money.”
When fans began speculating about who wrote the songs, BIA had to clarify that Latto is not her ghostwriter.
“London jae wrote the hook I wrote the pre and verse,” she stated before adding, “it’s not rocket science.”
Latto recently had to ditch a number of songs due to a previous leak. However, all might not be lost. She shared a TikTok of herself twerking in a hot tub to one track.
“Y’all making me regret scrapping these songs 🥴” the “Big Energy” rapper wrote in the caption.
Cardi B Urges Latto To Release Leaked Song
Cardi B is a fan of the song and recently revealed she can’t get it out of her head, urging Latto to release it officially, which could be a possibility, if Latto’s caption is anything to go by.
Meanwhile, rumors began spreading that Nicki Minaj and the Barbz are responsible for the leak after the recent online beef with Latto.
Last month, the NYC rapper accused Latto of using ghostwriters as the pair went back and forth in a feud that started over the Grammy nominations. “Who wanna hear the reference tracks?” she tweeted. Check out some of the reactions below.
Twitter Reacts To Latto Leak