Latto Teases New Collaboration With GloRilla

Two of the hottest rappers of the year appear to be teaming up again.

Rising Hip Hop stars Latto and GloRilla had breakout years in 2022. The two southerners landed respective singles in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 region over the last eleven months.

It appears the Atlanta-bred rapper and the Memphis-bred rapper will link up again for another collaboration. They previously connected on GloRilla and Hitkidd’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go) [Remix)]” which also featured JT.

On Tuesday night, Latto teased that a new song with GloRilla will arrive this Friday, December 1. The RCA recording artist also shared what seemed to be the official cover art for the forthcoming single.

GloRilla is coming off the success of “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. That track peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The original “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” also made it onto the Hot 100 in June. Glo recently dropped the Anyways, Life’s Great… EP.

“Big Energy” became a huge hit for Latto. The Dr. Luke-produced single rose all the way to #3 on the Hot 100. “Big Energy” broke the Hot 100’s record for the longest-charting solo female rap song (51 weeks). Her 777 album arrived in March.

Both Latto and GloRilla picked up BET Hip Hop Awards this year. Latto’s “Big Energy” won Song Of The Year. GloRilla won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. Additionally, Big Latto and Big Glo earned separate Grammy Award nominations for the 65th annual ceremony.