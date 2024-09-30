Lauryn Hill Fans Wait Until 3 AM For Nairobi Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lauryn Hill is facing online backlash after taking to the stage in Nairobi at around 3 a.m. to perform a set plagued with sound issues.

Lauryn Hill has come under fire for yet another late performance after fans in Nairobi, Kenya, waited until around 3 a.m. local time for the star to take to the stage.

The Fugees artist was scheduled to headline the second day of the Walker Town festival in Kenya’s capital city on Sunday (September). However, frustrated fans are taking to social media complaining that her performance didn’t begin until 3 a.m. and continued until almost 5 a.m.

“Lauryn Hill was supposed to perform at 8 pm in Nairobi and was >4hrs late, finishing her set at 4.30/5.00 am… on a Monday?!” one person shared.

Lauryn Hill was supposed to perform at 8 pm in Nairobi and was >4hrs late, finishing her set at 4.30/5.00 am… on a Monday?! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — B (@B_WTB) September 30, 2024

Wow, 3am in Nairobi! Ms Lauryn Hill pic.twitter.com/znCk9Ouome — Volumes On Max (@maxradio99) September 30, 2024

Walker Town was just a mess. After waiting till 3am, Lauryn Hill was forced to perform with very poor sound. She struggled throughout her set and the worst of it is that Nyashinski didn't even perform. Eiii Kenya yetu. pic.twitter.com/BRPSDhMLoI — Kent (@kentmkenya) September 30, 2024

Furthermore, it appears her set was plagued with technical issues, and the soundcheck wasn’t completed until hours after the scheduled start time.

sound check at half past midnight for an 8pm show?



johnnie walker, is this a circus?

are we clowns?#WalkerTownNairobi pic.twitter.com/pNxGUXsZdO — s. machel (@mostly_machel) September 29, 2024

And I wasn’t just concertgoers who were angered by the delayed festival as angry locals took to X (Twitter) to complain about the fireworks finale.

This whole #WalkerTownNairobi nonsense did not warrant the noise…Its too damn early…Nkt..I am so angry right now!

People are trying to sleep! 😤 https://t.co/5jQri4m1x6 — Maryann Muganda (@Thee_Anyango) September 30, 2024

Those fireworks at that hour on a Monday morning weren’t necessarily #WalkerTownNairobi. 10 whole minutes.

I’m not even in #Kasa and they’ve got me spooked. pic.twitter.com/xSUjfSPtMY — black_mermaid_ (@black_4300) September 30, 2024

Lauryn Hill has garnered a reputation for showing up late to performances and canceling shows at the last minute.

Earlier this year, Hill and Fugees abruptly canceled their North American leg of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour, just days before it was to begin. In a social media post, Hill attributed the cancelation to negative press about her.

Days later, Pras fired a few shots at his Fugees bandmate on a track titled “Bar Mitzfa,” although he denied it was a diss track.

During an interview, Pras explained that he “was both surprised and not surprised” at Lauryn Hill axing the tour. “Last year, there were supposed to be 20 shows, and we did ten,” he reflected. “They were all sold out, but ten extra shows needed to be done that she canceled. Now you put shows on sale this year, and people are like, How do we know this is not gonna be canceled?”

Check out some other reactions to Lauryn Hill’s Nairobi performance.

If you are still waiting for Lauryn Hill to perform you are miseducated. pic.twitter.com/afzjsklKHJ — Fetty Waf (@Wafunya) September 29, 2024

Lauryn Hill is probably typing backstage. Or she already has it in her drafts.



"With Love, Respect and Honesty,

MLH" pic.twitter.com/cavt1uSheg — Jemedari (@MrJemedari) September 29, 2024

Lauryn Hill is doing what she does best pic.twitter.com/orsVIWfzhm — Naz (@zakayoooo) September 29, 2024

Lauryn Hill should never be an option for any future concerts, very disrespectful with a bad attitude. Na Nyashinski pia amekua toast. Walker Town day 2 imekua ufala, wacha niende nilale. — JustMickey. (@mickey_ouma) September 29, 2024