Lauryn Hill Fans Wait Until 3 AM For Nairobi Performance 

Lauryn Hill has come under fire for yet another late performance after fans in Nairobi, Kenya, waited until around 3 a.m. local time for the star to take to the stage.
The Fugees artist was scheduled to headline the second day of the Walker Town festival in Kenya’s capital city on Sunday (September). However, frustrated fans are taking to social media complaining that her performance didn’t begin until 3 a.m. and continued until almost 5 a.m.
“Lauryn Hill was supposed to perform at 8 pm in Nairobi and was >4hrs late, finishing her set at 4.30/5.00 am… on a Monday?!” one person shared.
Furthermore, it appears her set was plagued with technical issues, and the soundcheck wasn’t completed until hours after the scheduled start time.
And I wasn’t just concertgoers who were angered by the delayed festival as angry locals took to X (Twitter) to complain about the fireworks finale.
Lauryn Hill has garnered a reputation for showing up late to performances and canceling shows at the last minute.
Earlier this year, Hill and Fugees abruptly canceled their North American leg of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour, just days before it was to begin. In a social media post, Hill attributed the cancelation to negative press about her.
Days later, Pras fired a few shots at his Fugees bandmate on a track titled “Bar Mitzfa,” although he denied it was a diss track.
During an interview, Pras explained that he “was both surprised and not surprised” at Lauryn Hill axing the tour. “Last year, there were supposed to be 20 shows, and we did ten,” he reflected. “They were all sold out, but ten extra shows needed to be done that she canceled. Now you put shows on sale this year, and people are like, How do we know this is not gonna be canceled?”
Check out some other reactions to Lauryn Hill’s Nairobi performance.